Watchmen teaser: Damon Lindelof's take on Alan Moore's graphic novel introduces Regina King's mysterious character

HBO released the teaser trailer of writer Damon Lindelof's take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel Watchmen on 8 May.

The video opens to a group of men in Rorschach masks standing in a chapel as another masked man, presumably their leader declares, "We are no one; we are everyone. And we are invisible." While the police were of the belief that the vigilantes had vanished, they made their return known by coming after all the personnel. Regina King also makes an appearance in a hooded outfit and straps on what looks like a law enforcement officer's badge.

According to the official description the show "embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own".

DC's magnum opus Watchmen was adapted into a feature film by Warner Bros and director Zack Snyder. The new series, despite the same title, will neither be a remake of the film nor will it be an adaptation of the Moore and Gibbons original comic book, reports Deadline. As per Lindelof, the series is situated in Moore and Gibbon's world but moves in an entirely new direction.

The series' cast also includes Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacon Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 15:09:49 IST

