You are here:

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala

Greeshma Rai

Jun,06 2018 21:02:52 IST

The most awaited film this summer, Pa Ranjith's Kaala starring Superstar Rajinikanth is slotted for release on 7 June.  In an exclusive interview to Firstpost, Director Pa Ranjith defined Kaala as a family drama about a Tamilian living with his wife, four sons and grandchildren in Dharavi. In this video, Venilla, who has been a part of the production team of Kaala, takes us through stories of people from Tamil Nadu who moved to Dharavi and have lived here for three generations now.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 21:25 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Dharavi #Entertainment #Kaala #Pa Ranjith #Rajnikanth #Southside #Videos Of The Day #VideosOfTheDay

also see

Kaala's antagonist Nana Patekar holds key to film's success: Tracing memorable villains in other Rajinikanth movies

Kaala's antagonist Nana Patekar holds key to film's success: Tracing memorable villains in other Rajinikanth movies

For Rajinikanth, Kaala will be a do or die film; clash with Jurassic World: A Fallen Kingdom could hurt opening weekend

For Rajinikanth, Kaala will be a do or die film; clash with Jurassic World: A Fallen Kingdom could hurt opening weekend

Kaala trailer: Rajinikanth plays a charming, colourful local don; Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi's characters revealed

Kaala trailer: Rajinikanth plays a charming, colourful local don; Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi's characters revealed