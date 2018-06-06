Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala

The most awaited film this summer, Pa Ranjith's Kaala starring Superstar Rajinikanth is slotted for release on 7 June. In an exclusive interview to Firstpost, Director Pa Ranjith defined Kaala as a family drama about a Tamilian living with his wife, four sons and grandchildren in Dharavi. In this video, Venilla, who has been a part of the production team of Kaala, takes us through stories of people from Tamil Nadu who moved to Dharavi and have lived here for three generations now.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 21:25 PM