Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has turned out to be a favourite choice not just in films but now also as the most valuable celebrity for endorsement in recent times. As per the latest developments, Singh’s brand value has increased to a great extent, clearly putting him ahead of former India skipper Virat Kohli. Speaking of which, this was yet again proved after the actor was recently roped in as the brand ambassador of Star Sports ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is all set to commence today, 31 March 2023.

Keeping this in view Ranveer Singh’s popularity and love for sports, his appointment as Star’s brand ambassador comes as a significant move as it aims to use it to connect diverse audiences, especially among the youth. Ranveer Singh who will act as ‘Sutradhaar’ for the upcoming season of the “Incredible League” will serve as a content creator for the same and will entertain audiences.

With that said, the actor on Friday also shared an exciting and thrilling video, reaching out to all the cricket fans in India as they eagerly wait for IPL 2023. With Ranveer acting as a narrator in the video, it shows him talking to the audience along with glimpses of Indians cheering for the league.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

He also added a caption that reads, “IPL ko banane aur bhi Shaandaar, Aa raha hai aapka Sutradhaar on Star! #IPLonStar.”

Ranveer Singh’s association with Star Sports

While Singh’s collaboration with Star Sports aims to use the actor’s massive popularity to support the brand’s mission of making India a sporting nation by fuelling fandom and passion for sports, Ranveer Singh also sees this association as a perfect opportunity to showcase his love for sports and share his passion with his fans.

While his journey with Star Sports begins with the Opening Weekend of Tata IPL 2023, it will be followed by other upcoming sporting events including World Test Championship Final, Asia Cup, Premier League, ICC Cricket World Cup and Pro Kabaddi.

