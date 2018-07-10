Watch: Soorma song Pardesiya portrays Sandeep Singh's physically, emotionally painful recovery

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Soorma has got the audience hooked onto it ever since the trailer of the film was released. Diljit Dosanjh, as the hockey legend Sandeep Singh, seems one of the most appropriate castings in recent times, going by the film's trailer itself.

The film's latest song 'Pardesiya' was released on Monday and it turns out to be one of the most soulful numbers of the year.

It is known that Soorma is based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh who emerged as one of the most promising talents in the field of hockey. At the peak of his career, a major setback comes his way when he is accidentally shot at the back that results to a paralysis below the abdomen. But Singh decides not to bow before the fate and takes the course of his life in his own hands.

'Pardesiya' portrays that stage of his life when, on one hand, he seems to have lost everything and undergoes a lot of physical and emotional pain, on the other hand, he takes on these challenges head on with his sheer determination, hard work and an undying desire to make his nation proud.

In a biographical feature like Soorma that traverses a person's journey right from the start, to dealing obstacles and finally standing back on feet, music plays an integral role in beading the narrative with the its soul. Soorma's music, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is one of the major highlights of the film. Mostly set in rural tunes, Soorma's OST is filled with soulful, earthy tracks that somehow blends the feel of the characters on screen with the film's physical setting.

Sung by Ehsaan Noorani, Shankar Mahadevan, Hemant Brijwasi, Sahil Akhtar and Shehnaz Akhtar, 'Pardesiya' has been written by Gulzar.

Directed and written by Shaad Ali, Soorma also stars Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts. It is slated to release on 13 July.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 10:56 AM