Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu dance to lively bhangra beats in new song 'Good Man Di Laaltain'

The third track from the upcoming Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma, titled 'Good Man Di Laaltain', has been released. The music video has all the three actors from the movie—Diljit Dosanjh, Tapsee Pannu, and Angad Bedi—dancing at an a traditional event to the happy vibes of the song.

Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, 'Good Man Di Laaltain' has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. The lyrics has been penned by the legendary Gulzar.

'Good Man Di Laaltain' is a celebratory song that features a point in the film where Sandeep Singh's family and friends are seen welcoming him back home after the sports media abroad christens him with the moniker — 'Flicker Singh'. This nickname transpired as a result of Singh's strong performance in the Indian Hockey Team ensuring victory for Team India with his famous Drag Flick.

"This song has a very happy vibe. We all worked on it keeping in mind Sandeep's feeling after achieving the feat of winning for team India and also been given the name 'Flicker Singh'. This song is definitely from our heart," Shankar Ehsaan Loy had earlier said in a joint statement.

Soorma has been directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh. It is set to release nationwide on 13 July.

Watch the new song here:

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 13:05 PM