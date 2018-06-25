Watch: In Soorma Anthem, Diljit Dosanjh's Sandeep Singh leads India to victory in charged-up title track

The much-awaited title track of Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Soorma has been released. Titled 'Soorma Anthem', the song captures Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh's (played by Dosanjh) steadfast determination to get back on his feet and consequently, on the pitch.

The lyrics of 'Soorma Anthem' are written by Gulzar and effectively brought to life by acclaimed musical trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Shankar Mahadevan has lent his voice to this celebratory song which focuses on how endurance, hope and victory go hand in hand.

Apart from a turbaned Dosanjh, Angad Bedi makes an appearance in the song as Bikramjeet Singh, Sandeep's brother and coach. Resolute in his fight to get Dosanjh's Sandeep back on the field, Bedi trains him physically and mentally throughout the song. Pannu, who is also a hockey player in the sports drama apart from being Dosanjh's romantic interest, leaves an impression with a brief appearance, too.

Directed and written by Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli helmer Shaad Ali, the film also stars Vijay Raaz and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is slated to hit the screens on 13 July.

Listen to the song here:

