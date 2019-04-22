You are here:

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns rapper in latest video, urging fans to cast votes in Lok Sabha elections 2019

FP Staff

Apr 22, 2019 17:45:53 IST

As India is in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections, promotional campaigns encouraging Indians to cast their votes will, understandably, be at an all-time high.

The latest celebrity to create awareness in this respect is Shah Rukh Khan, who turned rapper in his new video and asked citizens to utilise their fundamental right and cast their votes for their chosen candidates.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the rap has been sung by Shah Rukh Khan himseld. The song, titled 'Karo Matdan' begins "Lagi ungli pe syaahi, dekho badla nazaara, yeh desh hai humaara, yeh farz hai humaara." The peppy number is a pleasant surprise for people since Shah Rukh Khan has never been seen in this avatar. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally written to actors and actresses, asking them to spread awareness among fans regarding voting.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 17:45:53 IST

tags: BuzzPatrol , Karo Matdan , Narendra Modi , rap video , Shah Rukh Khan , Shareworthy , Vote , Voting

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Badla: Amitabh Bachchan jokingly demands bonus from Shah Rukh Khan after film's box-office success

Badla: Amitabh Bachchan jokingly demands bonus from Shah Rukh Khan after film's box-office success

Shah Rukh Khan condoles death of director Raj Kumar Kapoor: 'You made a Fauji out of a boy'

Shah Rukh Khan condoles death of director Raj Kumar Kapoor: 'You made a Fauji out of a boy'

Shah Rukh Khan says attitude towards women in showbiz is changing for better: 'Lots of positive stuff for female actors'

Shah Rukh Khan says attitude towards women in showbiz is changing for better: 'Lots of positive stuff for female actors'