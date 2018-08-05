Watch: Shah Rukh and Salman Khan recreate iconic scene from Karan Arjun on Dus Ka Dum

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, along with comedian Sunil Grover, made an appearance to shoot the finale of Salman Khan's reality show Dus Ka Dum. Shah Rukh and Salman, who have only worked together in the 1995 film Karan Arjun, recreated an iconic scene from the movie.

SRK made a grand entry on the show — laying on a cart pushed by Salman — as a song from Karan Arjun played in the background. Later, Mukerji took over as the director and the duo mouthed their dialogues as a scene from the movie played on the screen. They then chose to switch to their more famous ones from Dabangg, Devdas, and Race 3.

The stars also celebrated Grover's birthday, who turned 41 on the day of the shoot. Fans had tweeted videos and photos from the cake-cutting event.

Though SRK and Salman had a long-standing feud, it was said to be resolved in 2015 according to Hindustan Times. The two actors have been showing support to each other by making cameo appearances in each other's films. While Shah Rukh played a guest role in Tubelight, Salman featured in a song from Zero.

