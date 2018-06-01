Zero: First glimpse of Salman Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to be unveiled on Eid

Fans can expect a combined treat this Eid from India’s two biggest superstars, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. After the first teaser of SRK-starrer Zero was released in the beginning of the year, reports now claim that the first look of Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie will be released this Eid.

Sources close to development told DNA, “They launched the first teaser of the Anand L Rai film on 1 January this year. Now during Eid, they will launch another promo that will give a glimpse of Salman’s cameo in the movie. It’s still not clear if it will be a minute-long teaser like the first one or a full-song video, which Salman had filmed for Zero.”

Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 is set for an Eid release this year too. Last year, his movie Tubelight was released around the same time, which saw Shahrukh Khan in a cameo. In SRK’s Zero, Salman is likely to feature in a song and scene from the film.

Zero enjoys a star-studded cast with Bollywood’s reigning actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif playing pivotal roles. The movie is being produced by director Anand L Rai and Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan.

