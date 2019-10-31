Watch: Motichoor Chaknachoor's song 'Choti Choti Gal' follows a heartbroken Nawazuddin Siddiqui

After impressing moviegoers with the rib-tickling trailer, makers of romantic-comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor have released a soulful track from the film titled 'Choti Choti Gal'.

The video of the track commences with a visibly heartbroken Nawazuddin Siddiqui asking his wife, played by Athiya Shetty, whether she really loved him or just marred him to live in Dubai. In another bid, the Sacred Games star is seen trying to convince Athiya, with whom he seems to have fallen in love.

The melodious song which shows the intensity of the husband-wife relationship has been penned by Kumaar, crooned and composed by Arjuna Harjai. The makers have previously shared the song 'Battiyan Bujhaado', which featured Sunny Leone alongside Nawazuddin.

Nawazuddin is essaying the role of a 36-year-old Dubai-return NRI, Pushpinder Tyagi and the Hero actor is portraying the character of Annie.

Here is the song

Motichoor Chaknachoor narrates the story of two bachelors struggling to find their perfect better halves. Annie's only aspiration in life is to settle in abroad by hook or crook. Therefore she finally, in the end, ties the knot with Pushpinder with the hope that he will make her dream come true.

Other than Athiya and Nawazuddin the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles.

The film helmed by Debamitra Biswal is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. It will hit the theatres on 15 November alongside Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 18:37:39 IST