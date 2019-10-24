Motichoor Chaknachoor song Battiyan Bujhaado: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone match steps in this fun track

The makers of Motichoor Chaknachoor have released a new track, featuring lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Sunny Leone. Titled 'Battiyan Bujhaado' the song sees Leone grooving to the foot-tapping promotional number.

Check out the song here

'Battiyan Bujhaado' is sung and composed by Ramji Gulati, whereas Jyotica Tangri joins for the female vocals. The track seems to be filmed at a club, with Leone draped in a red sari, and Siddiqui sporting a flashy printed jacket and long black boots. The video opens with Siddiqui dressing up to go to club, and tagging his friend along. The clip further jumps to Leone, who tries to woo the actor and gets him to the dance floor. It is followed by some awkward dancing, as the actor attempts to match steps with Leone.

While talking about her experience of shooting the song, Leone says, “I was hooked to the soundtrack from the very first time I heard it. A catchy tune, that really grows on you, ‘Battiyan Bujhaado’ is a full-blown dance song, that will surely be on every party’s playlist. And shooting the song with Nawaz, with whom I am sharing a screen for the first time, was an extremely enjoyable experience."

Motichoor Chaknachoor narrates the story of two bachelors struggling to find their perfect better halves. Nawazuddin essays the role of a 36-year-old Dubai-returned NRI, Pushpinder Tyagi, who, after a lot of struggles, marries a girl named Annie, played by Athiya Shetty. The film seems to serve the viewers a dose of everything from heartbreak to fights, competition, and stress.

Other than Shetty and the Sacred Games star, the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand, and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles.

The film, helmed by Debamitra Biswal, is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. It will hit the theatres on 15 November.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 12:06:54 IST