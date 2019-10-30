Sunny Leone responds to accusations of plagiarising artwork after Diet Sabya post on Instagram

Sunny Leone was recently called out for copying French illustrator and artist Malika Favre's work by Instagram page Diet Sabya. The actress had shared a photograph of her work, which she claimed to be donating for charity.

Diet Sabya shared comparisons of the original image and the one made by Leone and wrote that the actress was "stealing an artist's original work" without giving credit. Diet Sabya is a popular account on the photo sharing platform that usually exposes designers copied work.

Here is Diet Sabya's post

Leone soon responded in the comments section and explained that she had merely replicated an image that she had once received as a gift. Diet Sabya, in the comments thread, said that giving the credits to the artist should have been enough. The artist Favre added that there could have been a possibility that she would have not wanted a copy of her intellectual property auctioned.

Here are the comments

Recently, the Instagram account had pointed the similarities between the publicity poster of Kim Kardashian's beauty line and Katrina Kaif's new range of make up products called Kay by Katrina.

Meanwhile, Leone will be seen next in a song from Motichoor Chaknachoor, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in lead roles. She is also preparing for her upcoming release titled Coca Cola, which is being billed as a horror comedy.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019 12:32:52 IST