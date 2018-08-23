Watch: Loveratri song Akh Lad Jaave, featuring Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, is a club anthem

Branded as the club anthem of the year, the latest song from Loveratri, titled 'Akh Lad Jave' has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Badshah. Asees Kaur, as well as Jubin Nautiyal, have lent their voice to this bass-heavy track. The music video sees the leads of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain making moves in an upscale nightclub and lipsyncing lyrics written by Tanishk Bagchi and Badshah.

In the two-minute long song, Hussain's character takes centrestage with Sharma following her lead, unlike the previous song in which Sharma dominated the screen with his rehearsed garba moves. Both actors are surrounded by backup dancers in this highly stylised number.

While the first song to be released from Loveratri, 'Chogada Tara', is a modern take on the popular folk song 'Sabse Bada Tera Naam' (Suhag, 1979), 'Akh Lad Jaave' is an original track. Sung jointly by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, and written by the former, 'Chogada Tara' is being touted as this year's dandiya anthem.

Written by Niren Bhatt, the film will also mark the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala. Backed by Sharma's brother-in-law Salman Khan's production banner, Loveratri heads to the theatres on 5 October.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 12:22 PM