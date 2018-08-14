Loveratri song Chogada, featuring Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, is sure to be a dandiya night favourite

'Chogada', the new song from Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveratri is out and Gujaratis (as well as garba enthusiasts) may have just found their anthem. Featuring the lead pair as they dandiya their way into each other's hearts, 'Chogada' works its way around the ever-so-popular 'Sabse Bada Tera Naam' (Suhag, 1979) tune to offer a boisterous number.

Sung jointly by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, and written by the former, the song makes for a foot-tapping number that will find its way into dandiya nights soon. The track has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. "It was great working with Chetas and Darshan on 'Chogada Tara'. We wanted to give a modern day touch to a folk song maintaining the connect with Gujarati culture without ruining the essence of the original," George told Firstpost.

In Loveratri, Sharma and Hussain play two free-spirited individuals who come together during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri. Their meet-cute blossoms into a full-blown romance eventually as Sharma's garba teacher follows her abroad, and dances his way into her life and heart.

Written by Niren Bhatt, the film will also mark the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala. Backed by Sharma's brother-in-law Salman Khan's production banner, Loveratri heads to the theatres on 5 October.

Listen to 'Chogada' here.

(with additional inputs from Sidhantha Jain)

