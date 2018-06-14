You are here:

Watch: 'Dancing uncle' Sanjeev Shrivastava shakes a leg with his idol Govinda on Dance Deewane

Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava met his idol Govinda and even danced with him on the dance reality show Dance Deewane, judged by Madhuri Dixit.

The self-confessed Govinda fan was quoted saying, "I am a huge fan of Govinda and it has been my dream to be able to dance with Govindaji on the same stage."

The 46-year-old professor from Madhya Pradesh became an internet sensation after a video of him dancing to Govinda's song 'Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se' from Khudgarz went viral on social media. In a matter of a couple of the days the two-minute long video was shared over a million times, shooting Shrivastavata to fame.

Shrivastava couldn't contain his happiness as shared pictures from his appearance on the show.

Shrivastava was also seen on Salman Khan's show Dus Ka Dum where he danced with Khan and talked about his newfound fame with the actor.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 15:11 PM