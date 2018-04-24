Madhuri Dixit returns to TV after two years as judge for reality show Dance Deewane

Madhuri Dixit, the screen legend and the dancing diva of movies like Aaja Nachle is all set to return to judging dance reality TV shows this summer. The actress will be judging a dance reality show Dance Deewane for Colors channel as reported Mumbai Mirror.

The show is currently looking for a choreographer and a director to accompany Madhuri Dixit on the show which is expected to air from June onwards. Countrywide auditions for contestants in three categories, under-13, under-35, and 35-and-above will get underway from 3 May onwards, and the three best contestants in each category will compete for the winner’s title, said the newspaper.

The famed actress who will soon be shooting an introductory performance of her own for the launch of the show, has a busy year coming up, with her return to the big screen in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal opposite Anil Kapoor. She is also said to have stepped into the role Sridevi was playing in Abhishek Varman’s next. The actress has judged shows twice before, first with the couples dance reality show Nach Baliye, and later, 4 seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

"It gave me a good feeling that I could connect with the common man, and interact with them. They are passionate dancers who have made numerous sacrifices, where families haven't supported them, they're all alone, but have tremendous passion for dance and don't want to leave dance," said the actress during her previous stint as a judge for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 11:50 AM