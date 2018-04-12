Govinda to reunite with Pahlaj Nihalani in Raju Rangeela; former CBFC chief confirms actor will play triple role

Former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani will reportedly direct a film featuring Govinda in a triple role. The film has been titled Raju Rangeela.

There are many films of Govinda where he has played a double role. Now Raju Rangeela would be the one which will see the actor playing three different characters at the same time.

DNA reports that Nihalani, who had last produced Govinda's blockbuster hit Aankhen in 1993, has started filming in Mumbai. The shoot is going on for past one month at ND Studios. Confirming the news to DNA, the director said, “Govinda will play a triple role in Raju Rangeela. I will also be introducing three new girls in it.”

The report even claimed that Nihalani had started working on the story when he was appointed as the CBFC chief. After being replaced by Prasoon Joshi, the producer-director will now be concentrating on making films. Raju Rangeela also features Digangana Suryavanshi who acted alongside Govinda in another upcoming film titled Fry Day which is slated to release on 11 May.

Once on Govinda's birthday, the director had wished to make a film with him. Nihalani, all praises for Govinda, had told The Quint, "Govinda remains the force that he was when he came in with Ilzaam. I am willing and eager to make a film with him any time he wants. He just has to tell me when. In fact, I’ve always wanted Govinda to be in every film I produce. No hero has the connect with the masses that he does."

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 13:00 PM