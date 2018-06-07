'Dancing uncle' Sanjeev Srivastava reportedly received 1000 calls within a week of going viral

India's beloved 'dancing uncle', Sanjeev Srivastava, has taken the internet by storm with his retro dance moves. After his wedding dance video went viral, the 46-year-old assistant professor, went on to create a Twitter account where he regularly interacts with his fans and uploads new videos.

However, the popularity has apparently come with a hefty price for Shrivastava, who has received more than 1000 calls within a week of going viral, according to a report by Times of India. The Madhya Pradesh dancer told TOI that his phone has been constantly ringing and he often hands the phone over to his brother to talk to the callers.

Srivastava shot to fame after a video of him and his wife dancing to 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' from Govinda's 1987 film Khudgarz surfaced online. The performance was a part of his brother in law's sangeet ceremony. People were quick to share and retweet the video, which soon started trending in the country. Even Govinda, the Bollywood star, approved of his moves in a statement. Speaking about his fans dancing abilities, he said, "I love his moves. Sanjeevji's dance is mind-blowing and out of the world. I hope we see more of him in the future."

Srivastava also claims to have received a lot of lucrative offers from Bollywood personalities, however, he has not had the time to take them seriously because of his busy schedule.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 13:10 PM