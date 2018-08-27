Sui Dhaaga song 'Chaav Laaga' captures Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's compassionate relationship

'Chaav Laaga', the first song from Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's highly-anticipated Yash Raj Films' production Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, has been released. Sung by Ronkini Gupta and Papon, the number proves good music lies in simplicity.

Composed by ace musician Anu Malik, the song has an unmissable flavour of old school influences, quite like Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's 2015 sleeper hit, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which was also scored by Malik.

Varun Grover's lyrics are endearing and to the point. Ronkini, who came into limelight with 'Rafu' from Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu, pulls off another masterstroke with Papon, who is well-known for his rich baritone.

Dhawan and Sharma, who play small-time entrepreneurs in the film about self-sufficiency, light up the screen with their unassuming demeanour. The actors own each frame with their innocence, which seems too natural to be true at times. Like the lead actors, the lyrics and the music of 'Chaav Laaga' is unblemished.

Directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga takes forward the message of Made in India in its pursuit to bring back traditional forms of weaving.

Listen to 'Chaav Laaga' here.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 13:40 PM