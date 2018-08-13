Anushka Sharma on her role in Sui Dhaaga: 'No glamour' is not a big deal, use of make up depends on film

Anushka Sharma says the notion that an actor will perform better if he/she is in a non-glamorous role is wrong as lack of make-up does not make one a good performer.

Anushka, who will next be seen playing a simple, small-town woman in Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan, said one should not make a big deal when an actor chooses a character like that.

“This thing about ‘no glamour', we need to stop talking about it. It isn’t a big deal. If I am in a character like that, I won’t apply make-up. If you’re doing a song in a film like Judwaa, you should do (make-up) because that’s the nature of the film,” Anushka told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.

The 30-year-old actor said good acting is made of a strong character rather than being dependent on external factors.

"You can't be like if an actor hasn't applied make up then there will be very good acting. It doesn't work like that. You don't do any better acting if you apply or don't apply make up. It's about the character and what all you add to it," she added.

Pointing out that she has never had a "comfort zone in life", Anushka said she has often chosen roles off-beat roles such as Pari and Sultan.

The actor, however, was reluctant to say yes to Sui Dhaaga, written and directed by Sharat Katariya.

"I loved the script, the story, but I said no to the film. I couldn't believe I could play this character. I told him (Sharat), 'The story is fabulous, I'm happy YRF is making the film but I don't think I can do this film'." The director, best known for his debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and producer Maneesh Sharma were convinced that she would be perfect for the role.

"I've always wanted to challenge myself as an actor but this is something else. So I refused. But Sharat and Maneesh were extremely convinced that I could do it. And now I'm proud to be a part of the film," she added.

Sui Dhaaga is scheduled to release on 28 September

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 18:16 PM