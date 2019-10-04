War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action entertainer earns Rs 77.70 cr within two days

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War has a spectacular opening day (Rs 53.35 crore). On its second day, the Hindi version earned Rs 23.10 crore, while its Tamil and Telugu language dubs raked in 3 crore over its two-day run at the domestic box office. The current collection of War stands at Rs 77.70 crore.

Trade analysts write War will gain momentum from its fourth and fifth day. They also noted it is rare for a film to mint more than Rs 20 crores on a working day.

Here are the latest box office figures of War.

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr. Total: ₹ 74.70 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 3 cr.

Total: ₹ 77.70 cr#India biz.

⭐️ #War should gather momentum on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun], thus packing a superb total in its *extended* weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

#War is super-strong on Day 2 [working day], after the national holiday on Day 1 [#GandhiJayanti]... Collecting ₹ 20 cr+ on a working day - which happens to be Day 2 in this case - is a rarity... An achievement, since most biggies don’t score ₹ 20 cr on Day 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

War recorded the highest opening for a film in 2019, surpassing Bharat, Mission Mangal, Saaho, and Kalank. War became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, dethroning Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan. It is now the highest-opening film for both Hrithik and Tiger, and the highest-earning film on a national holiday.

It was previously reported the film had sold 4.05 lakh tickets in major multiplexes before its release, beating the pre-release figures of many such big-budget features.

War follows Kabir (Hrithik), an intelligence agent gone rogue and his protege Khalid (Tiger). Officials decide there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill Kabir, and employ Khalid for the task. Both actors perform daredevil action stunts during the cat and mouse chase. It is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for Bang Bang! (2014), Anjaana Anjaani (2010), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), and Salaam Namaste (2005).

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 14:54:17 IST