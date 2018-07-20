Vishwaroop 2: Hindi version of Kamal Haasan's bilingual action thriller to release on 10 August

The Hindi version of Vishwaroopam 2, the bilingual action spy thriller, which has been written and directed by Kamal Haasan, is all set to release on 10 August.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter.

Kamal Haasan announces the release date of #Vishwaroop2 [HINDI version]: 10 Aug 2018... Directed Kamal Haasan, it has been shot in Tamil and Hindi and dubbed in Telugu... Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment present the Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/nlWgcc7WGg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

The film, which is going to be a circumquel to Vishwaroopam that released in 2013, will mark Kamal Haasan's 59th year in the film industry. Haasan will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in the thriller. As reported earlier, the actor will don different avatars , from a dance teacher to a charming spy official.

Pooja Kumar, known for her role in PSV Garuda Vega, will star in the film alongside Kamal Haasan. Other supporting characters include Rahul Bose, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur and Waheeda Rahman among others.

Whereas Venu Ravichandran is going to produce the project in Tamil, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor will produce Vishwaroop 2 in Hindi.

The trailer of the high-octane action drama was unveiled on 11 June by actor Shruti Haasan.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 16:57 PM