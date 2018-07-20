You are here:

Vishwaroop 2: Hindi version of Kamal Haasan's bilingual action thriller to release on 10 August

FP Staff

Jul,20 2018 16:57:23 IST

The Hindi version of Vishwaroopam 2, the bilingual action spy thriller, which has been written and directed by Kamal Haasan, is all set to release on 10 August.

File image of Kamal Haasan in VishwaroopaM 2

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter.

The film, which is going to be a circumquel to Vishwaroopam that released in 2013, will mark Kamal Haasan's 59th year in the film industry. Haasan will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in the thriller. As reported earlier, the actor will don different avatars , from a dance teacher to a charming spy official.

Pooja Kumar, known for her role in PSV Garuda Vega, will star in the film alongside Kamal Haasan. Other supporting characters include Rahul Bose, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur and Waheeda Rahman among others.

Whereas Venu Ravichandran is going to produce the project in Tamil, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor will produce Vishwaroop 2  in Hindi.

The trailer of the high-octane action drama was unveiled on 11 June by actor Shruti Haasan.

