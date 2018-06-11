You are here:

After working together in Vishwaroopam 2, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur expresses desire to direct Kamal Haasan

FP Staff

Jun,11 2018 19:14:06 IST

After working as an actor with Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam 2, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has expressed a desire to direct the star.

On 11 June, Kapur thanked Haasan on Twitter for including him in the film:

To this, Haasan, who has been busy with his political career, replied:

Haasan has written, directed and produced Vishwaroopam 2, in which he also plays the lead role of a RAW agent. This film will also mark his 59th year in Indian cinema.

The film, which has been delayed because of multiple reasons for the past few years, is a sequel to the 2013 film Vishwaroopam.

Set for release on 10 August, the movie has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil. A dubbed Telugu version will also be released.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 19:14 PM

