After working as an actor with Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam 2, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has expressed a desire to direct the star.

On 11 June, Kapur thanked Haasan on Twitter for including him in the film:

All the best @ikamalhaasan for #Vishwaroopam2 and thank you for including me in the cast. Despite me be being such an awkward actor. But I learnt so much from you on the sets. Next time I direct, and you act! — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 11, 2018

To this, Haasan, who has been busy with his political career, replied:

Thanks @shekharkapur . We have been planning that movie for nearly 35 years. We have to speed up or all we can do is a political documentary In that case I won’t have to act at all. https://t.co/8e0QiiBrkp — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 11, 2018

Haasan has written, directed and produced Vishwaroopam 2, in which he also plays the lead role of a RAW agent. This film will also mark his 59th year in Indian cinema.

The film, which has been delayed because of multiple reasons for the past few years, is a sequel to the 2013 film Vishwaroopam.

Set for release on 10 August, the movie has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil. A dubbed Telugu version will also be released.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 19:14 PM