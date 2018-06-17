Vishwaroopam 2, Maari 2, Goli Soda 2: 2018 is all set to be the year of sequels in Tamil cinema

Sequels are the flavour of the season in Tamil cinema. SD Vijay Milton’s Goli Soda 2, a thematic sequel to his highly successful 2014 film Goli Soda, released in cinemas on 14 June and it’s the first of the many sequels that are gearing up for release this year, amid very high expectations. From Dhanush’s Maari 2 to Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 and Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2, Tamil audiences are in for a treat as these star-studded projects are set to take the box office by storm as they look forward to cashing in on the popularity of their franchise.

Talking about Goli Soda 2, its director Vijay Milton told Firstpost that the sequel plan was always on his mind. “The only thing I wasn’t sure about was when to make the film. It took me three-four years because of other commitments. Goli Soda 2 works as a thematic sequel as it’s cut from the same cloth as the first part and follows three youngsters and their fight to reclaim their identity when faced by forces they can’t control.”

Milton doesn’t believe a sequel can be made just because of the success of the previous part. “If that’s the case, we can have sequels for every successful film. Goli Soda 2 happened because I saw the possibility of building the premise of ‘reclaiming one’s identity’.”

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2, which is finally set for release after five years, is easily the most anticipated sequel of the year. In a recent press interaction, announcing the release date of the film, Haasan said that the film is both a sequel and a prequel. Even though filmed as a single film, Vishwaroopam was planned to be released in two parts due to its length. The film follows the story of an Indian spy, played by Haasan himself, who befriends a notorious terrorist, played by Rahul Bose, and tries to bring down his empire.

The first film, Vishwaroopam, was raved for its high-octane action and taut screenplay. One of the highlights of the movie was the scene where Haasan is seen transforming into a mean killing machine from an effervescent Kathak dancer. The second part, confirmed to hit the screens on 10 August, promises to be more intense and highly emotional than the first.

Dhanush’s Maari 2 is another sequel audiences are keenly looking forward to in cinemas. The film marks the return of Dhanush as a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy. Talking about the sequel, he had told this writer that Maari 2 will be even more commercial and entertaining than the first part. “The character Maari was received very well. It was director Balaji Mohan’s idea to take the character forward and do a sequel and we were all excited about the idea.”

Dhanush is not new to sequels. In 2017, he starred in Soundarya Rajinikanth directed VIP 2, a sequel to 2014 blockbuster Velaiilla Pattadhari (VIP). In a recent media interaction, Dhanush confirmed that Maari 2 will be his second release of the year after Vada Chennai, which is confirmed to hit the screens in September.

Vishal and director Linguswamy have reunited after a decade for Sandakozhi 2, a sequel to their own 2005 blockbuster Sandakozhi. While not much is known about the film yet, sources have confirmed that the makers are eyeing a release during the Navaratri festival. Vishal recently confirmed that he also plans to make sequels to his recent releases, Thupparivaalan and Irumbu Thirai.

One of the exciting sequels to look forward to is Tamizh Padam 2.0, which will reintroduce Tamil audiences to the parody genre.

Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0 is undoubtedly the biggest sequel in the offing. The film was supposed to hit the screens later this year. However, according to the industry grapevine, the Shankar directed magnum opus will only hit the screens in 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 15:44 PM