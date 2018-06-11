Vishwaroopam 2 trailer: Kamal Haasan plays many different roles in this high-octane action-thriller

Kamal Haasan is back after a good five years with the sequel of Vishwaroopam. The much awaited Tamil trailer was finally released today by daughter and actor Shruti Haasan.

In Vishwaroopam 2, Kamal plays a RAW agent and is already trending for performing high-octane stunts in the sequel of the spy-action thriller. Written, directed and co-produced by Kamal himself, the film's trailer is packed with action, thrilling stunts and the many layers of Kamal as a spy who's said to be a part of the Indian Intelligence agency.

With Vishwaroopam 2, looks like Kamal is yet again going to entertain audiences with his versatility, something that's already established in the latest trailer. The actor is seen in more than just one avatar — from a dance teacher to a charming spy official. Right from the beginning, Kamal is seen emphasising on why 'a man should never be a deshdrohi'. The trailer goes on to show many flashes from a mission that involves plenty of officials, commoners and endless encounters; all while Kamal and his team take down terrorists and other forces.

Vishwaroopam 2 features Pooja Kumar as the female lead alongside Kamal. Other supporting characters include Rahul Bose, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur and Waheeda Rahman among others.

While Vishwaroopam was all about discovering the real man behind a simple Kathak dance teacher Vishwanathan aka Kamal, the sequel too showcases the actor having connections with the big bad world. But this time around, he fights the evil.

The film also releases at a time when Kamal has been widely in the news for his political activities and opinions. Vishwaroopam 2 also marks Kamal Haasan's 59th year in the industry, a record not many of his peers have achieved so far.

Vishwaroopam 2 will also release in Telugu and Hindi, and will hits screens worldwide on 10 August this year.

While Aamir Khan took to Twitter to launch the Hindi version of the trailer, Jr NTR happened to give us a glimpse of the Telugu one.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 17:50 PM