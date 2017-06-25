VIP 2 trailer: Dhanush, Kajol's chemistry makes this a riveting watch

Ever since the teaser of the upcoming film Vela Illa Pattathari 2 aka VIP 2 was released, the film has been in buzz ever since for all the right reasons — the unusual chemistry of Kajol and Dhanush, the storyline and the star power of both the actors.

On 25 June, as promised by the makers of the film, the trailer was released. The two-minute-27-second long trailer is as riveting as a film could possibly be. It starts with Raghuvaran (Dhanush), who is a jobless graduate, woken up from his stupor. He does household jobs like making dosa batter, doing grocery and other daily chores - what a guy of his age and qualification shouldn't possibly be doing.

He commutes using his mofa (a slow peddle bike) and gets miffed when people overtake it even by walking. Even though his family has a car, he wouldn't stop using that rickety bike. His wife is a loving-cum-overpowering woman who seems to be really stressed over the fact that her husband doesn't do anything worthwhile.

He is seen applying for many jobs but somehow things don't fall in place. Until he comes across the real estate magnate (Kajol) from Vasundhara Constructions. She is a cunning, manipulative corporate woman and takes no unwarranted advice. She advices him in the most daunting manner saying: "Corporate world is an entirely different ball game. It's a political game."

And with that we see the drama unfold between Kajol and Dhanush.

Here is the trailer:

Vela Illa Pattathari 2 or VIP 2 Lalkar (in Hindi) is slated to release on 28 July.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 19:51:09 IST