Malayalam actor Vijayan Peringode passed away on 23 May at the age of 66 due to cardiac arrest.

The News Minute reports that the actor was taken to a hospital in Palakkad on the early morning of 23 May after he complained of chest pain. Later, he was declared dead by the hospital. Peringode is survived by his wife Chanjalakshi and three children, Kannan, Anadapadmanabhan and Gayathri.

Peringode made his maiden steps into the Malayalam film industry in the early 1980s as a production executive and went on to appear in a range of films playing short yet pivotal parts. His debut film Asthram, made in 1983, was directed by PN Menon and also starred Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nedumudi Venu and Bharath Gopi in the lead roles, as per a report by Filmibeat.

Over the years, during the 1990s and 2000s, Peringode has acted in over 100 films and has been directed by the likes of Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikkad and Lal Jose to name a few.

Some of his memorable films include Mohanlal-starrers Devasuram, Oppam, Mammootty's Pattalam, Dileep's Meesa Madhavan among the 40 Mollywood films that featured him. He has also acted in a few Tamil films. His last film was the 2017 flick 1971 Without Borders.

The final rites of the deceased actor will take place in Palakkad on 23 May at around 4 pm, adds The News Minute report.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 11:50 AM