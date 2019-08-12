Vijay Deverakonda to star in untitled project, helmed by Temper director Puri Jagannadh

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in a film helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the director being 2015 action film Temper, Paisa Vasool in 2017 and the recent iSmart Shankar. The as-yet-untitled project is produced by Puri's Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Charmme Kaur' banner Puri Connects. The rest of the film's cast and crew will be announced soon. IBTimes writes that the film will reportedly be shot in Telugu and Kannada and dubbed in Tamil and Hindi.

Here is the film's announcement.

BIGGG NEWS... Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh join hands for a film project... Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur... Lavanya presentation... The balance cast and technicians will be announced shortly. #PCFilmpic.twitter.com/MIrIFK3DQ8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2019

Vijay was most recently seen in Dear Comrade, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is seen as a rebellious student leader, who falls in love with Rashmika's character Lily, a state level cricketer. Though he is reprimanded by his father and principal for his impulsive behaviour and anger, nothing stops him from engaging in a fist fight. In July, producer Karan Johar announced that he had acquired the Telugu drama's rights and will be remaking it in Hindi.

Dear Comrade is Deverakonda's second film after Arjun Reddy to get a Bollywood remake. Titled Kabir Singh, the film received criticism for its endorsement of toxic masculinity and violence against women but it is now one of the highest grossing films of 2019. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani took on the lead roles in the film. His other films include Taxiwaala, NOTA and Geetha Govindam.

Meanwhile, iSmart Shankar, Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal, which hit cinemas on 19 July, earned Rs 45 crore over a four-day long opening weekend. However, the film was recently embroiled in a plagiarism row where actor Jai Aakash (Aanandam) has alleged that the suspense thriller's plot is significantly similar to Naan Yaar.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 16:06:33 IST