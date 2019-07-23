iSmart Shankar: Jai Aakash alleges Puri Jagganadh's action entertainer is similar to his 2016 film Naan Yaar

iSmart Shankar, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s recent release, gets embroiled in a plagiarism row, reports Deccan Chronicle. Actor Jai Aakash (Aanandam) has alleged that the suspense thriller's plot is significantly similar to Naan Yaar, another one of Aakash's Tamil features, which had been helmed by N Radha.

The publication quotes the actor as saying that when he went to watch the film, he was "shocked to find that the core plotline and screenplay of the film were the same" as Jai's 2016 release. Aakash even adds that he tried to reach out to Puri and bring the matter up with the director. “I even sent him the documents of proof, but neither he nor his manager responded,” adds the actor.

This compelled him to file an official complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council.

The President of South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce C Kalyan is reportedly looking into the matter.

Aakash alleges that he is in for further losses as he was planning to release the Tamil version of his film soon but with the release of iSmart Shankar, the actor laments that audiences would not want to watch his film anymore. He laments saying he will now have to re-shoot his film after altering the script.

Jai says if iSmart Shankar is remade in different languages, the box office returns should be shared with him. Jai also asserts that he wishes to co-own the copyright for the film as he believes the core idea was first dealt with in Naan Yaar.

