Karan Johar announces Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited film Dear Comrade will soon get a Hindi language remake. Producer Karan Johar not just praised the Telugu drama but also announced the new project.

The trailer of Dear Comrade shows Deverakonda as a rebellious student leader, who falls in love with Mandanna's character Lily, a state level cricketer. Though he is reprimanded by his father and principal for his impulsive behaviour and anger, nothing stops him from engaging in a fist fight. The film has been shot across Ooty and Ladakh.

In his Instagram post, Johar said the film's story has "an important and relevant message." He also lauded the music composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

Johar announced the remake on Instagram.

The film has been directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers alongside Yash Ragineni of Big Ben Cinemas. Dear Comrade is Deverakonda's second film after Arjun Reddy to get a Bollywood remake. Titled Kabir Singh, the film received criticism for its endorsement of toxic masculinity and violence against women but it is now one of the highest grossing films of 2019. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani took on the lead roles in the film.

Deverakonda also expressed his excitement for the new project.

So proud to have this man, watch, love and be the one to remake our baby #DearComrade in Hindi. Team Dear Comrade ✊🏼 Comrade @karanjohar ❤ biggest hugs, love and respect for you. Can't wait to do something mad with you and @DharmaMovies#DearComradeOnJuly26th https://t.co/1qvu1np2n3 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 23, 2019

Dear Comrade was initially set to release on 31 May, but due to a clash with Suriya's NGK, it was postponed to 26 July.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 19:37:23 IST