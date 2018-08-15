Geetha Govindam movie review: Vijay Deverakonda's performance proves he is not a one hit wonder

3/5









Following his knockout performance in Arjun Reddy, which made him an overnight sensation, Vijay Deverakonda treads a very familiar and safe path in Parasuram’s Geetha Govindam, a romantic comedy which works despite its tried-and-tested plot. As much as it’s worth debating whether Deverakonda after playing a cussing, alcoholic medical surgeon with anger issues in Arjun Reddy chose to play Vijay Govind in Geetha Govindam to sanitise his on-screen image, there’s no denying that he can pull off any role with ease; he’s a delight to watch in this film. His charm is all that it takes to make even the dullest and most mundane of scenes work.

In Geetha Govindam, we are introduced to Deverakonda as Vijay Govind, the ideal man of every woman’s dream. If Telugu audiences were to have a prince charming with good manners, it has to be him. In the film, Vijay is portrayed as the ideal boyfriend, ideal husband, ideal son and ideal brother. He’s so ideal, he refers to every woman as 'madam'. There’s even a line towards the end where he’s told that no girl would fall for him if he’s this perfect. He’s literally the living example of perfection, but all that changes overnight through the course of a bus ride with a girl he’s just started to like. The events that follow form the crux of the story.

The fact that Geetha Govindam comes right after Arjun Reddy actually works in favour of the former, even though the content isn’t pathbreaking. Parasuram gives Deverakonda the space to test his potential – try his hands at comedy, drama and lighthearted romance – and he emerges successful in his attempt as he delivers yet another memorable performance as a confused, naïve youngster struggling to understand love and find his soul mate. The promos introduced Vijay as a 25-year-old virgin and thankfully, this isn’t a story about the hero’s quest to lose his virginity.

Another reason why the film works in spite of a very done-to-death plot is due to the refreshing on screen chemistry of Deverakonda and Rashmika, who make it an enjoyable watch. Being paired on-screen for the first time, they not only complement each other well but also perform their respective roles very well. The film also features some terrific comic stretches and even as the plot gets unbearably dramatic post interval, Rahul Ramakrishna and Vennela Kishore ensure you're entertained till the very end.

Geetha Govindam, despite its flaws, is a film that gets most things right associated with its genre. It’s also a welcome departure for Deverakonda from Arjun Reddy, and proof of the fact that he’s no 'one hit wonder' and still has it in him to deliver.

