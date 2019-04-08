You are here:

Vidyut Jammwal, Asha Bhat & Pooja Sawant talk about their movie Junglee

Sheena Oberoi

Apr 08, 2019 16:49:26 IST

Watch Vidyut JammwalAsha Bhat & Pooja Sawant talk to Sheena Oberoi about their experience of shooting their movie Junglee. Also Vidyut Jammwal shares about who inspires him the most.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 16:49:26 IST

