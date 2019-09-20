You are here:

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot postponed to 21 February, 2020; Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala will now release on 15 November

FP Staff

Sep 20, 2019 16:33:56 IST

Dharma Productions' Bhoot: Part One — The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal's maiden venture into the horror genre, has been pushed to 2020. The film, earlier supposed to release on 15 November this year, will now hit screens on 21 February, 2020.

Dharma made the announcement on social media.

Dharma chief, Karan Johar made a further announcement that Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, earlier to release on 22 November will now hit theatres on 15 November, filling in for Bhoot: Part I — The Haunted Ship's miss.

Bala was earlier clashing at the box office with John Abraham's Pagalpanti.

Featuring Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead, Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship will be directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh. Singh has earlier worked with Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) as an assistant director.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Shashank had claimed that their main intention with Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is to develop it into a series (which might also include horror comedies).

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2019 16:33:56 IST

