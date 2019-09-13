Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship — Poster of Vicky Kushal, Bhumi Pednekar's horror film unveiled on Friday, the 13th

Karan Johar has unveiled the first official poster of his horror franchise Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Johar had hinted at the release of the poster in an earlier tweet, on the occasion of Friday, the 13th.

The poster sees Vicky Kaushal crying desperately for help while drowning inside a decrepit, sinking ship, while being grabbed from behind by a ghost.

Check out the poster here

Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead, Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship will be directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh. Singh has earlier worked with Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) as an assistant director. The film is primarily set on a ship and has a generous amount of VFX in it. The team wrapped up the film's shooting on 6 September. Vicky announced the same on Instagram, writing that he "fought many of my own fears through the journey" of the movie.



It is slated to hit the theatres on 15 November this year. It is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Shashank had claimed that their main intention with Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is to develop it into a series (which might also include horror comedies).

Back in June, the makers also released a bevy of never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes images from the set of the film.

Check the pictures out here

View this post on Instagram

‪A glimpse into the world of #Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship with @vickykaushal09! In cinemas on 15th November, 2019.‬ ‪@karanjohar @apoorva1972 @bhanu.singh.91 @shashankkhaitan . . . . . #NewFilm #Announcement #FilmAnnouncement #KaranJohar #Dharma #DharmaMovies #DharmaProductions #Bollywood #VickyKaushal #15thNov #2019 #Horror #Fear #TheHauntedShip

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Jun 9, 2019 at 9:48pm PDT

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 10:28:46 IST