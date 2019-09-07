John Abraham's Pagalpanti to now clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala on 22 November

John Abraham has been busy taking up projects which depict grave incidents, such as in Romeo Akbar Walter and Satyameva Jayate. Thus, his comedy project Pagalpanti comes as a refreshing change. The actor's recent decision to swap release dates with Nikkhil Advani's Marjaavaan has now led to Pagalpanti clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala at the box office.

Ayushmann's quirky comedy on premature male balding will go up against Abraham's Pagalpanti on the 22 November.

Interestingly, the Badhaai Ho actor began his Bollywood career with Abraham, who backed him on Vicky Donor. As per a Pinkvilla report, Khurrana had praised John and said earlier, "John is my god-brother in Bollywood."

There will probably be no further shift in dates for Abraham's film, states the same report.

John's decision to shift his dates came after he saw the trailer of Marjaavaan.

John was so impressed that he decided to move the release of his upcoming film, making sure that Marjaavaan gets a solo release. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria, along with Rakul Preet Singh, will now hit the theatres on 8 November.

John Abraham had said in a statement, “Marjaavaan will benefit from a solo window, and Bhushan agreed with me. Milap is a grounded boy and wonderful writer while Nikkhil is a good, solid man for whom friendship is non-negotiable. I have worked with directors who have moved on, but Nikkhil understands loyalty and will work with you irrespective of how a film fares. It’s important for all of us that Marjaavaan sets the box office on fire."

John has recently collaborated with Nikkhil for his crime directorial Batla House, that released last month on Independence Day. They will soon reunite for another period film, on sports, titled 1912 next year.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 11:02:08 IST