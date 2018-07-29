Veteran Tollywood actress Annapoorna's daughter Keerthi commits suicide; found hanging at her Hyderabad residence

Daughter of Telugu actress Annapoorna allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Hyderabad on 28 July, reports The Hindu. The deceased, identified as Keerthi, was 22 years old and was married to Venkata Sai Krishna and the couple has one child, told inspector K Srinivas of Banjara Hills to the publication.

According to the report, Keerthi was suffering from depression because of health issues and was also on medication. However, the police have not yet established the exact reason behind her suicide and an investigation is underway.

India Today reports that her husband was traveling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and reached their house at around 2 AM. His wife slept in the bedroom while he slept in the other room. In the morning, he found Keerthi hanging from a ceiling fan after which he called Annapoorna, who lives in close proximity to the couple. She then informed the police regarding the incident.

Annapoorna has been a popular actress in the Telugu film industry. She starred in her first film Swargam Narakam opposite Mohan Babu. She is also known for other roles in films including Samsaram Oka Chadarangam, Muthyamantha Muddu, Swargam Narakam and Assembly Rowdy. She has also acted in many 80s films as well with Chiranjeevi in the lead like Donga, Chattamtho Porattam, Sangarshana, Raakshashudu, Trinetrudu, Marana Mrudangam, Khaidi No 786, and Jwala, according to Zee News.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 12:47 PM