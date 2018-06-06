Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu inch closer to Rs 50 cr mark at box-office; Raazi makes Rs 116.54 cr in four-week run

Bollywood has had a couple of good weeks at the films. Alia Bhatt's Raazi is still running strong in the theaters. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, the Meghna Gulzar directed movie has raked in Rs 85 lakhs and Rs 80 lakhs on Monday and Tuesday respectively in its fourth week. The film's total is now Rs 116.54 crores. With this, Raazi is a definite blockbuster.

#Raazi is maintaining a STEADY TREND on weekdays... [Week 4] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 85 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs. Total: ₹ 116.54 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018

While the business of John Abraham's Parmanu was affected due to the semi-finals and finals of the Indian Premier League, it seems to be picking up now. This steady growth in Parmanu's business is due to excellent word-of-mouth. The film, based on India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests, has managed to make Rs 48.98 crores at the box-office and the movie's business is expected to grow further.

#Parmanu inches closer to ₹ 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 3.56 cr, Sun 4.53 cr, Mon 1.79 cr, Tue 1.64 cr. Total: ₹ 48.98 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018

Veere Di Wedding too has been performing well. The movie earned Rs 6.04 crores on Monday and Rs 5.47 crores on Tuesday bringing it's total to Rs 48.03 crores. It is expected to cross the Rs 50 crores mark soon, wrote Taran Adarsh.

#VeereDiWedding is going STRONG... Will cross ₹ 50 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr. Total: ₹ 48.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has been performing poorly. It was reported that movie made Rs 25-30 lakhs on its opening day, and now, according to report by NDTV, theatre owners across the country have replaced shows of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero with increased number of Veere Di Wedding shows.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 18:06 PM