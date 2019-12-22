Varun Grover condemns CAA, atrocities against protestors with a poem titled 'Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge'

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the newly amended citizenship law, comedian and lyricist Varun Grover has shared a poem encapsulating the country's political environment. The poem, says its writer, is ‘inspired by the spirit of every protester and India-lover’.

In the video, he asserts “Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge” (subtitled, “the NRC papers, we won’t show”). He also credits eminent poet 'Rahat Indori and Bangla slogans' for his poem.

Check out Grover's poem here

"हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे।" Inspired by the spirit of every protestor and India-lover. With hat-tips to Rahat Indori saab and the Bangla slogans. (There is no copyright on these words - feel free to use them, adapt, sing, modify, create.) pic.twitter.com/bJZULAAvR8 — वरुण (@varungrover) December 21, 2019

Twitter users promptly responded to Grover’s poem in a positive manner. Political leaders such as Sitaram Yechury and Shashi Tharoor, also took to Twitter to share and termed it as an “anthem” against the proposed NRC.

Thank you @varungrover, for giving India this brilliant anthem to resist this anti-people government and its draconian moves on CAA and NRC. https://t.co/5PMaKrgTvX — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 21, 2019

I don’t know who this brilliant poet is, but “hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge” is destined to be one of the most powerful anthems of the #CAA_NRC_Protests ! pic.twitter.com/vK0TEnR2IM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 21, 2019

Reminded me of how Percy Shelley had famously claimed that poets were the unacknowledged legislators of the world. Thank you for writing this Varun.✊🏾 #HumKagazNahinDikhayenge — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) December 22, 2019

Grover, who has been vocal about his criticism of the government and its policies, recently shared a satirical news commentary show, Bharat Ek Mauj (loosely translated as India is a joke). Sharing the podium with fellow comedian Sanjay Rajoura, the duo discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi's various statements, including that arsonists can be "identified by their clothes," Congress is spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Amit Shah's "More the mud of violence, more the lotus will bloom."

Several celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Hollywood actor John Cusack have expressed support and solidarity for students and the Indian public at large.

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 10:35:28 IST