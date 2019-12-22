You are here:

Varun Grover condemns CAA, atrocities against protestors with a poem titled 'Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge'

FP Staff

Dec 22, 2019 10:35:28 IST

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the newly amended citizenship law, comedian and lyricist Varun Grover has shared a poem encapsulating the country's political environment. The poem, says its writer, is ‘inspired by the spirit of every protester and India-lover’.

In the video, he asserts “Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge” (subtitled, “the NRC papers, we won’t show”). He also credits eminent poet 'Rahat Indori and Bangla slogans' for his poem.

Check out Grover's poem here

Twitter users promptly responded to Grover’s poem in a positive manner. Political leaders such as Sitaram Yechury and Shashi Tharoor, also took to Twitter to share and termed it as an “anthem” against the proposed NRC.

Grover, who has been vocal about his criticism of the government and its policies, recently shared a satirical news commentary show, Bharat Ek Mauj (loosely translated as India is a joke). Sharing the podium with fellow comedian Sanjay Rajoura, the duo discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi's various statements, including that arsonists can be "identified by their clothes," Congress is spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Amit Shah's "More the mud of violence, more the lotus will bloom."

Several celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Hollywood actor John Cusack have expressed support and solidarity for students and the Indian public at large.

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 10:35:28 IST

tags: Rahat Indori , Varun Grover

