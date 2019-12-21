Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar slams NDA, says CAA, NRC being used to divert attention from 'serious issues'

Citizenship Amendment Act protests LATEST Updates: NCP president Sharad Pawar slammed the NDA government on Saturday, saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens were "ploys to divert" attention from serious issues plaguing the country. 'CAA and NRC are ploys to divert people's attention from serious issues that the country is facing,' he told reporters in Pune. 'Not just minorities, but those who care for the country's unity and progress are opposing CAA and NRC. The new citizenship law will disturb and hurt religious and social unity and harmony of the country,' he said.
Thousands of RJD supporters fanned out across Bihar on Saturday, disrupting rail and road traffic while trying to enforce a statewide shutdown in protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. In the state capital, hundreds of party supporters - among whom children could also be seen - stormed railway stations and bus stands carrying sticks and party flags but they were chased away by police personnel.
Ten people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday.
Friday's was the deadliest protest since demonstrations started against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, with six people losing their lives in clashes between the demonstrators and the police across Uttar Pradesh. Protests were largely peaceful through the day in Delhi but turned violent in Dariyaganj after "outsiders" entered the crowd. Violent protests were also seen in the Marathwada region in Maharashtra.
Karnataka's Managaluru remained inaccessible to outsiders a day after two were killed in police firing. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court slammed the state for arbitrarily cancelling permission to protest by imposing Section 144 in Bengaluru.
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry also issued an advisory on Friday asking news channels to refrain from broadcasting content which is "likely to instigate violence or which promotes anti-national attitudes".
#WATCH | Police personnel clash with angry protesters at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. #CAAshowdown pic.twitter.com/9TrnXReJZr
— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2019
Six killed in deadliest protests in Uttar Pradesh According to Uttar Pradesh officials, six people were killed as anti-CAA protesters clashed with police after Friday prayers at several places in Uttar Pradesh, hurling stones and torching vehicles, officials said. However, Director General of Police OP Singh confirmed only five deaths during the violence in about 20 districts. Singh told PTI that two people lost their lives in Bijnor and one each in Meerut, Sambhal and Firozabad. But officials reported deaths in Kanpur as well. Several people were injured. The DGP said 50 policemen were seriously hurt. The violence comes a day after police dealt with angry protesters in Lucknow and Sambhal districts — and amid internet curbs in many districts to curb rumour-mongering. Stone-pelting or more serious clashes with police were also reported from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts.
#WATCH | Police personnel clash with angry protesters at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. #CAAshowdown pic.twitter.com/9TrnXReJZr — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2019
At many places, police used lathis, lobbed tear-gas shells and, according to some officials, rubber bullets when they failed to contain angry mobs.
Police were often targeted when they stopped people from taking out processions in defiance of prohibitory orders in places all over the state.
At least six vehicles, including those of police, were set ablaze in Firozabad, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to disperse the mobs.
In Meerut's Islamabad locality, protesters targeted a police post, setting fire to some furniture and a motorcycle parked nearby.
Half a dozen vehicles, mostly of policemen, were also torched in Kanpur's Babupurwa area and six people were hurt in the city, Additional DG (Kanpur zone) Prem Prakash said.
Internet services were suspended across major cities in Uttar Pradesh, following state government orders.
These included Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Firozadad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Mau, Azamgarh and Sultanpur.
'Outsiders' turn protests in Dariyaganj violent; 40 detained
Stones, footwear and bloodstains on streets were the remnants of a protest against CAA, which began peacefully at Jama Masjid but ended with arson two kilometres away near the Daryaganj police station on Friday.
Police used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors as they hurled stones at security personnel. Police, however, denied baton charging the protesters and using teargas, saying it used "mild force" and water cannon.
Some people, who, police said, were "outsiders" set ablaze a car outside the police station near Delhi Gate and several vehicles were also damaged during the protest.
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) is now conducting a flag march in the area.
The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with the violent protest in Daryaganj, 5-6 of whom, are minors, Uday Singh Rana, a journalist with CNN-News18 tweeted.
In a series of tweets, he said that the police initially didn't allow the detainees access to lawyers or doctors. However, it later released a list of detainees to lawyers gathered outside the police station. Some of the minors who have received injuries were taken to the LNJP hospital for medical treatment.
One lawyer has just come outside. She's managed to get a list of detainees. There are 32 adult detainees. Lawyers say are 5-6 minors with police who've been taken for medical treatment to LNJP Hospital. #CAAProtests #CAA_NRC_Protests
— Uday Singh Rana (@UdaySRana) December 20, 2019
Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa had told PTI that the protests were largely peaceful and insisted that it was the "outsiders" who were inciting the people, many of whom, he said, had already dispersed before the violence broke out.
Playing hide and seek with Delhi police, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Friday surfaced inside Jama Masjid, hours after the security personnel tried to detain him during the outfit's march against the amended citizenship law.
Aazad later told PTI he snuck into the mosque, ducking a number of police personnel looking out for him, by wrapping himself in a long shawl to hide himself.
"Those who are indulging in violence are not our people. Our peaceful protest continues at the historic Jama Masjid. Ambedkarites do not indulge in violence. Those indulging in violence are from RSS and not from our outfit. I am at Jama Masjid and will stay here. Those who commit violence want to weaken our movement," Aazad tweeted in Hindi.
There were large gatherings also in the areas of Seelampur, Shastri Park, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh. Senior officers, with the help of prominent locals of the respective areas, constantly persuaded them and they were dispersed peacefully, the officer said.
Scores of people also gathered at the India Gate to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law and a proposed countrywide NRC. Raising slogans of 'Azaadi', 'No NRC, No CAA', the protesters, most of them college students, demanded that the new law be repealed.
Marathwada sees violence, but Maharashtra largely peaceful
Protests against the CAA took a violent turn in Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts of Marathawada region of Maharashtra with at least a dozen persons injured in stone-pelting.
Miscreants also targeted State Transport (ST) buses, even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed for peace and assured that no citizen would be deported when the CAA is implemented.
At Ambajogai in Beed district, protesters pelted stones at an ST bus. Another bus was damaged in stone-pelting in Basheergunj area of Beed city following a protest march in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar told PTI.
In Pune city, over 10,000 people took out a protest march, which started at Babajaan Durgah in Cantonment and ended at District Collector's office.
In Nagpur, where the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature is underway, thousands of people took part in a protest march. Participants included members of Darul Uloom Amjadia, Jamiat-ulema-e-Hind, Jamaat-E-Islami Hind. A delegation of protesters also met Chief Minister Thackeray at the legislature complex.
In Bhiwandi in Thane district, thousands of people took part in a peaceful protest march.
In Nashik, RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad held a rally in support of CAA.
In Mumbai region, protests were held in Wadala, Kandivali, Navi Mumbai and Fort.
Mangaluru out-of-reach for Kerala, Congress leaders
Roads in Mangaluru wore a deserted look and educational institutions were closed, officials said, adding that the situation was likely to continue on Saturday as well.
However, stray incidents of stone-pelting and attempts to protest against Thursday's killing were reported from some places in and around Mangaluru, which police contained by baton charging them.
Two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru on Thursday as the protest against the CAA turned violent.
Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the two men were handed over to their family members for the last rites amid tight security after post-mortem, police sources said.
Entry for those from Kerala to Mangaluru, where curfew has been clamped till 22 December midnight, was restricted at the Thalappady border as police checked identity cards before allowing them in emergency cases.
Eight journalists and camera crew of Kerala-based TV channels, who had interviewed relatives of those killed in the police firing during protests were released and taken to Thalappady bordering Kerala, seven hours after being detained by police in front of the Government Wenlock hospital on Friday, sources said.
On the other hand, a delegation of senior Congress leaders who landed in Mangaluru to meet those injured and bereaved families of the two deceased in the violent protests were denied permission and detained at the airport here.
The Karnataka High Court slammed the state police on Friday for arbitrarily suspending permission to organise protests and imposing Section 144 in Bengaluru while hearing a batch of petitions on restrictions imposed in the city.
Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay S Oka posed a volley of questions to Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, appearing for the state government, in which he asked how could the police cancel permissions that were already granted overnight via a sweeping order under Section 144, according to Bar and Bench. It also asked Navadgi if the state wanted to send school students to jail, to which, the Karnataka Advocate General replied, "I don't know".
“Do you (state) want to take school students to the police station? Can state go under the assumption that every protest will disturb the peace? Are you going to ban each and every protest? How can you cancel permission of a previously granted order?” the report quoted Justice Oka as saying.
Assam continues protests amid joy over the restoration of internet services
In Assam, protestors came to the street with traditional Assamese 'gamosas' tied around their heads and shouted slogans against the CAA.
Protests against the Act was also held across the state by different organisations. Silpi Samaj, which is at the forefront of the agitation against the Act along with AASU, organised a massive rally at Hajo in Lower Assam in which popular singer Zubeen Garg was present.
The All Assam Lawyers Association (AALA) took out a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' and submitted a memorandum to Governor Jagadish Mukhi demanding withdrawal of the Act.
A torchlight procession was taken out this evening of Sanmilita Songram Parishad, a platform of 51 organisations formed to demand the revocation of the Act.
Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 13:36:32 IST
Assam remains peaceful, curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh
The situation in Assam was normal though protesters took out peaceful rallies against the amended Citizenship Act in various parts of the state on Saturday, police said.
The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh following violent protests against the new citizenship law was relaxed for 16 hours since 6 am on Saturday as the law and order situation improved, they said.
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which is spearheading the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, has planned a sit-in later in the day in Guwahati. Mobile internet services were restored on Friday in Assam after nine days of its suspension while broadband services had resumed on 18 December.
The Assam police had urged people to be cautious while posting or sharing information on the social media and said action would be taken against those violating peace and harmony in the state.
'Kill those who betray the nation': BJP MLA Kapil Mishra during pro-CAA rally in Delhi
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kapil Mishra released a video of him taking out a pro-Citizenship rally in Delhi on Saturday, where he could seen saying, "Kill those who betray the nation."
Further claiming that he took out a "peaceful" protest rally along with the youth, Mishra said, "We have also come to the road, there should be no misunderstanding about this. If we can win in the Parliament, we can definitely win in the street. Today I am also on the road with Delhi's youth, holding a peaceful march in support of citizenship law."
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:36 (IST)
35 arrested for stone-pelting in Madhya Pradesh
At least 35 people have been arrested in connection with Friday's violent protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in Madhya Pradesh, which left 20 police personnel injured, an official said.
Demonstrations against the law were held across the state on Friday, with protesters pelting stones at police in some places. Police used baton charge to disperse the protesters. Curfew was imposed in parts of Jabalpur city, while the internet was suspended for six hours in the capital city of Bhopal.
Police have arrested 35 people for stone-pelting, which left 20 police personnel injured, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said on Saturday. Curfew has been imposed in Gohalpur and Hanumantal police station areas and some parts of Kotwali and Adharta in the city, he said, adding that the situation in all these places is being reviewed.
13:27 (IST)
Curfew relaxed for two hours in Mangaluru
Mangaluru city which is under a curfew remained calm under heavy police security on Saturday while prohibitory orders were lifted for two hours from 6 am to enable people to purchase essential items.
City police Commissioner P S Harsha said the curfew will continue till Sunday night in the commissionerate limits as a precautionary measure after the violent clashes between protesters agitating against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police on Thursday.
Owners of some shops who had only a little stock left on Saturday, sold their items within the two hours. Many people complained that they were not aware of the relaxation of the curfew as it was announced only on local television channels.
Mobile internet services which were suspended are expected to be restored by Saturday night. Vehicles barring city buses, autorickshaws were seen plying.
13:17 (IST)
CAA, NRC ploys to divert attention from serious issues, says Sharad Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar slammed the NDA government on Saturday, saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens were "ploys to divert" attention from serious issues plaguing the country.
"CAA and NRC are ploys to divert people's attention from serious issues that the country is facing," he told reporters in Pune. "Not just minorities, but those who care for the country's unity and progress are opposing CAA and NRC. The new citizenship law will disturb and hurt religious and social unity and harmony of the country," he said.
He questioned why only migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given citizenship under the amended law and not the Sri Lankan Tamils. Eight states, including Bihar, ruled by an NDA ally, have refused to implement the law and Maharashtra should also take a similar stand, Pawar said in response to a query.
"The CAA may be a central act, but the implementation will be done by the state agencies. But do the states have resources and machinery to do so," he asked.
13:02 (IST)
5 detained for stone-pelting during anti-CAA protests in Seemapuri
Five people have been detained for allegedly hurling stones during a protest in Northeast Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in which an additional deputy commissioner of police was injured, police said on Saturday.
Additional DCP, Shahdara district, Rohit Rajbir Singh suffered minor injuries in the incident. He is doing fine now, they said. Police said five 'outsiders' from neighbouring areas have been detained in connection with the incident.
It is suspected that they had come with an intention to create mischief, the police said.
12:58 (IST)
Assam remains peaceful, curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh
The situation in Assam was normal though protesters took out peaceful rallies against the amended Citizenship Act in various parts of the state on Saturday, police said.
The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh following violent protests against the new citizenship law was relaxed for 16 hours since 6 am on Saturday as the law and order situation improved, they said.
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which is spearheading the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, has planned a sit-in later in the day in Guwahati. Mobile internet services were restored on Friday in Assam after nine days of its suspension while broadband services had resumed on 18 December.
The Assam police had urged people to be cautious while posting or sharing information on the social media and said action would be taken against those violating peace and harmony in the state.
12:49 (IST)
In Pictures: Protestors break barricades during anti-CAA protests in Chennai
12:40 (IST)
20 detained, 130 booked for violence during anti-CAA protests in Maharahstra
Twenty people have been detained and 130 booked in Hingoli district in Marathawada region of Maharashtra for allegedly damaging public property and rioting during separate protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, an official said on Saturday.
The violence was reported in Kalamnuri town and Hingoli city in the district on Friday in which stones were hurled at policemen, he said. "So far, police have detained around 20 people for damaging public property and rioting," the official said.
He said 130 people have been booked for cheating, attempting to murder, endangering life or personal safety of others, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and unlawful assembly.
Cases were also registered at Parbhani and Beed districts against some protesters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Three people have been arrested in Parbhani district in separate violence-related incidents.
Revenue Official Vidyacharan Kadavkar and a policeman were injured on Friday after protesters hurled stones on them following a protest rally near the Collector's office. A fire brigade vehicle was also damaged, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Upadhyay said.
12:37 (IST)
Jama Madjid detainees to be produced before Delhi court, claim Twitter users
According to multiple Twitter users, all those who had been detained during Friday's protests at Jama Masjid, are shortly going to be produced before Tis Hazari court on Saturday. One Twitter user has reported that there are enough counsels on-site and are ready with the required paperwork. These protestors are being charged with "arson and rioting". Meanwhile, other Twitter users have urged people to contribute some funds for the bail of those detained.
12:21 (IST)
Anti-CAA bandh called by RJD rocks Bihar; rail, road traffic disrupted
Thousands of RJD supporters fanned out across Bihar on Saturday, disrupting rail and road traffic while trying to enforce a statewide shutdown in protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.
In the state capital, hundreds of party supporters - among whom children could also be seen - stormed railway stations and bus stands carrying sticks and party flags but they were chased away by police personnel.
In Nawada, bandh supporters staged a demonstration on national highway 31 where they burnt tires on the road causing disruption in the movement of vehicles while agitators protested at Zero Mile Chowk in Muzaffarpur. There were reports of bandh supporters squatting on railway tracks in Araria and East Champaran districts.
Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said, "Adequate forces have been deployed in all districts of the state and officials concerned were asked to deal sternly with anyone trying to foment trouble." The Bihar bandh called by the main opposition party comes barely two days after a statewide shutdown was organised by the Left parties.
12:18 (IST)
Mobile internet services resume in Meghalaya
Mobile internet services have resumed in Meghalaya, eight days after they were snapped in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law, officials said on Saturday.
The ban on mobile internet and mass messaging services, imposed on 12 December, was lifted at around 7 pm on Friday due to improvement in law and order situation, a senior home department official told PTI.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the state with senior home department officials and issued instructions for restoring mobile internet and messaging services in the state, he said.
The official said the decision towards restoring the mobile internet and messaging services was taken after the state Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.
11:51 (IST)
Delhi court directs police to allow lawyers to meet those detained during protests in Daryaganj
A Delhi court has come to the rescue of 40 people detained in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj, by directing Delhi police to allow lawyers to meet the detainees and provide them legal remedies.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma issued the directions to the station house officer of the Daryaganj police station late Friday night when lawyers approached him at his residence, seeking permission to meet the detainees.
Advocates Kriti Awasthi and Aditya Pujari submitted before the chief metropolitan magistrate that some people, including minors, were detained at the police station and they could not meet the area metropolitan magistrate or the duty magistrate. Verma further directed the SHO to provide necessary medical care to the detainees who were injured.
The judge also pulled up Delhi police for detaining minors, saying if there be any minor who is allegedly in conflict with the law, he or she ought not be detained in the first instance and they should be, if need arises, dealt with as per the provisions of the law.
11:48 (IST)
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visits Mangaluru to assess situation
11:48 (IST)
15 arrested for violence in Delhi's Daryaganj
Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday.
Initially 10 people were held but five more were arrested later, they said. Those arrested have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty, police said.
According to police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area on Friday evening. The fire was immediately doused. Forty persons were detained in connection with the protest and subsequent violence. Out of them, eight minors were released early Saturday.
-PTI
11:46 (IST)
Congress steps up campaign against CAA in Kerala
The Congress in Kerala is organising protests in all district headquarters on Saturday as part of strengthening its campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Senior Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal, Mullappally Ramachandran and Shashi Tharoor are participating in the campaign, capturing the mood of the people in the state against the law enacted by Parliament during its winter session.
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Chennithala will inaugurate the protest in Malappuram district in North Kerala, which has been witnessing a series of agitations against the CAA. Tharoor will lead the agitation in Kozhikode, party sources said.
11:11 (IST)
Toll in Uttar Pradesh rises to 11, includes 8-year-old boy from Varanasi
The bloody clashes in the wake of contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill have claimed more lives in all of yesterday in Uttar Pradesh alone. The northern state, which witnessed violence in sensitive areas with a dotted history of communal violence, saw loss of at least 11 lives, which included a child of 8 years if age.
10:43 (IST)
Ten arrested for Daryaganj violence
10:40 (IST)
'Kill those who betray the nation': BJP MLA Kapil Mishra during pro-CAA rally in Delhi
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kapil Mishra released a video of him taking out a pro-Citizenship rally in Delhi on Saturday, where he could seen saying, "Kill those who betray the nation."
Further claiming that he took out a "peaceful" protest rally along with the youth, Mishra said, "We have also come to the road, there should be no misunderstanding about this. If we can win in the Parliament, we can definitely win in the street. Today I am also on the road with Delhi's youth, holding a peaceful march in support of citizenship law."
10:13 (IST)
Internet and mobile services suspended in 21 districts of UP; Section 144 imposed in Gorakhpur
Internet connectivity and mobile services will remain suspended in at least 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh as the entire nation becomes galvanised to protest citizenship law.
According to CNN-News18, Section 144 has been imposed in Gorakhpur.
10:01 (IST)
In Pictures: Rashtriya Janata Dal workers hold protest in Patna
09:58 (IST)
In Pictures: Members of Vikassheel Insaan Party break barricades during demonstration in Patna against CAA
09:54 (IST)
RJD calls for Bihar bandh against Citizenship Act
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has called for a bandh in Bihar on Saturday against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
"We have called a bandh in Bihar on 21 December against the CAA. The act is unconstitutional and against humanity. It has exposed the divisive character of BJP," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had told ANI on Friday.
09:44 (IST)
Reports claim 17 dead so far in violent clashes with police over Citizenship Act
The toll in the nationwide protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Act ha risen to 17, according to media reports. However, the exact figure of casualties could not be ascertained as no official data has been provided yet.
But reports suggest, three people have lost their lives during violent clashes in Meerut, two in Bijnor, one each in Varanasi, Ferozabad, Sambhal and Kanpur on Friday. Three people, one in Lucknow and two in Karnataka’s Mangalore, were killed on Thursday. Five deaths have been reported from Assam in the agitation so far.
09:16 (IST)
Nine dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
The toll in clashes between demonstrators and police over the contentious citizenship law has claimed to nine, spreading to at least 14 locations in Uttar Pradesh, reports said.
In this more than a week of unrest, the national toll in the protests over the newly enacted law has risen to 17 so far.
09:03 (IST)
Members of Kerala Students' Union blocked ISRO buses during protests
During their protest against citizenship Act on Friday night, members of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) blocked the buses belonging to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
After two people were killed in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka due to police firing during protests, the Kerala Police directed to maintain high vigil in northern districts of the state.
08:53 (IST)
All Delhi metro stations are open, normal services have resumed, tweets DMRC
The entry and exit gates of all Delhi Metro stations have been opened on Saturday. "Normal services have resumed at all stations," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
As many as 18 metro stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, remained shut on Friday due to anti-CAA protests in several parts of the city.
08:50 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh schools and colleges to remain shut in view of violent protests over CAA
08:42 (IST)
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained from outside Delhi's Jama Masjid
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into police custody from outside the Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning. He was inside the mosque in protest against the newly amended Citizenship Act.
"We have to make sacrifice so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence," he said.
Azad had given the Delhi Police a slip to reach the Jama Masjid on Friday.
08:38 (IST)
Scribe briefly detained in Lucknow for stir over citizenship Act; police denies charges
A journalist and three women social activists were allegedly detained in Lucknow on Friday as clashes between the demonstrators and the police across Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent, but police officials denied making any such detention.
Journalist Omar Rashid of The Hindu claimed he was sitting at a restaurant with his friends when police in plain clothes picked him up labelling him as a "rioter".
"I told them that I am a journalist, showed them my identity card, and asked why were they taking me with them. They took away my phone and hurled abuses too," Rashid told PTI.
He said one of his friends, Robin Verma, was also taken into custody at Hazratganj police station. and he (Verma) was allegedly beaten with a belt by police.
"The police told me that I had orchestrated the Thursday protest against the CAA in the city and I will be booked for conspiring the episode," Rashid said.
He said later, they were taken to Sultanpuri police post and released after the intervention of the UP DGP O P Singh. The scribe said that Circle Officer Hazratganj Abhay Kumar Mishra later came to see him and apologised for the "mistake in identity".