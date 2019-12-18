Citizenship Amendment Act: Bollywood celebs who took a stand, sat on the fence, and remained mum

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 is turning out to be one of the most contentious battle grounds for the Centre and the protesters of the Act. As anti-CAA protests rock the country, several artistes from across industries have voiced their opinions on the same.

While solidarity has poured in from many quarters, some have outright condemned the violence that has erupted in many parts of the country, and others have chosen to remain silent on the entire matter.

Those who have been vocal

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who was off social media for the past few months, broke his Twitter hiatus on 15 December, stating 'he can't stay silent any longer'. Since then, he has been speaking up against the police crackdown in Delhi, and been unflinching in his stand against the CAA, criticising the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah. Tweeting an interview of Shah, Kashyap said he has never seen a minister who lies so much. He added Shah should directly spell it out that those who do not want a 'Hindu rashtra,' can leave the country.

Check out his tweets here

दुनिया के सामने झूठी Image बनाने में क्या रखा है। भाड़ में जाए बाक़ी दुनिया क्या सोचती है । बनाओ हिंदू राष्ट्र ।। सच तो बोलना सीखो पहले । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 17, 2019

Sayani Gupta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Kubbra Sait, Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza, Vishal Dadlani, Pulkit Samrat, Malayalam actress Parvathy, Tamil actor Siddharth, and Gulshan Devaiah are the other celebrities who have voiced their dissent against the CAA and the NRC (National Register of Citizens), routinely sharing and reposting updates on Twitter. Sayani had even shared the Bollywood actors' selfie with Modi, urging her colleagues to condemn the police brutality and violence against students. Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share an infographic on why people have been protesting against the NRC and CAA. Check out his tweet here

Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over. pic.twitter.com/lwkyMCHk2v — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019

Bengali singer Kabir Suman shared a video on Facebook asserting he will not show any documents to prove his ancestry to anyone, chanting "down with the government" in between singing a song.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra strongly criticised the violence unleashed on students by the police, saying, "If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.”

Those with an equivocal stand

Other celebrities, like Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ayushmann Khurrana, have expressed their "sadness" at the current state of affairs but have deterred from making any statements against the state or the CAA. Khurrana said while he is "deeply disturbed about what the students went through," he maintained protests should not turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. Kaushal said the violence is "concerning" for him as a fellow citizen but that should not shake one's faith in democracy. Others like Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha have shared emblematic posts without categorically spelling anything out. Sonakshi shared a picture of The Preamble to The Constitution of India on her Twitter handle.

Check out their tweets here

This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforgetpic.twitter.com/itmacCC9qV — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 17, 2019

Those who remain mum

However, as #ShameonBollywood trended on Twitter, many of Bollywood A-listers remained conspicuously absent from the arena altogether. Twitterati have expressed their anger against the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Karan Johar, who have maintained public silence on the issue.

Radio jockey and actor Roshan Abbas even tweeted out to SRK, an alumni of Jamia Millia, urging him to take a stand on the matter. "Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet? #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents," Abbas tweeted, but seems to have deleted the tweet now.

