You are here:

Anurag Kashyap's Twitter follower count reduces to 75,000 after filmmaker criticises BJP amid CAA protests

FP Staff

Dec 21, 2019 12:12:18 IST

After Anurag Kashyap's took to Twitter to criticise the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP-led government amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA), the filmmaker has now posted a screenshot of his current followers, which he claims have been drastically reduced. He currently has 75,000 followers on the site.

Anurag Kashyaps Twitter follower count reduces to 75,000 after filmmaker criticises BJP amid CAA protests

Anurag Kashyap. Image from Twitter

Journalist Barkha Dutt commented on the post saying that the number of Twitter followers on her account was capped a year ago. Another user commented saying that he was following Kashyap on Twitter, but he has automatically been unfollowed.

Yet another user shared a screenshot of his number of followers before the alleged scaling down, which shows his follower count as a little more than 5 lakh.

Check out the tweets here

Kashyap, in an earlier tweet, had accused the BJP government of making it appear as if the nationwide anti-CAA protests have been orchestrated by Congress and other opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah on social media. He then urged political parties to step away from the movement, and not add their own political colour to the protest.

Check out his tweets here

Kashyap's tweets come in the wake of widespread internet shutdown in many parts of Delhi. Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio suspended their mobile services, including voice and internet, in parts of Delhi for some time following a government directive amid protests against the new citizenship law. Incidentally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a free WiFi scheme in the capital on the same day.

Kashyap is among the several personalities who have actively condemned the Citizenship Amendment Act. Responding to Uttar Pradesh's DGP OP Singh, who wrote on Twitter, "Sec 144 is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children (sic)," Anurag Kashyap stated that India was witnessing Emergency rule once again.

Check out his tweet here

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 16:30:46 IST

tags: Anurag Kashyap , BJP , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Citizenship Amendment Act , Congress , QnA

also see

Anurag Kashyap says society needs to go through effects of Citizenship Amendment Action to understand its consequences

Anurag Kashyap says society needs to go through effects of Citizenship Amendment Action to understand its consequences

Hrithik Roshan becomes target of multiple memes on Twitter after equivocal tweet on CAA protests

Hrithik Roshan becomes target of multiple memes on Twitter after equivocal tweet on CAA protests

Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar cancel Chhapaak promotions in Delhi over CAA protests, say it will be 'insensitive'

Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar cancel Chhapaak promotions in Delhi over CAA protests, say it will be 'insensitive'