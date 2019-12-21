Anurag Kashyap's Twitter follower count reduces to 75,000 after filmmaker criticises BJP amid CAA protests

After Anurag Kashyap's took to Twitter to criticise the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP-led government amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA), the filmmaker has now posted a screenshot of his current followers, which he claims have been drastically reduced. He currently has 75,000 followers on the site.

Journalist Barkha Dutt commented on the post saying that the number of Twitter followers on her account was capped a year ago. Another user commented saying that he was following Kashyap on Twitter, but he has automatically been unfollowed.

Yet another user shared a screenshot of his number of followers before the alleged scaling down, which shows his follower count as a little more than 5 lakh.

Kashyap, in an earlier tweet, had accused the BJP government of making it appear as if the nationwide anti-CAA protests have been orchestrated by Congress and other opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah on social media. He then urged political parties to step away from the movement, and not add their own political colour to the protest.

It’s not far when this desperate Prime Minister and his Home Minister will shut down the other parts of country like they have in Kashmir. Their Ego is bigger than you fear . Reports coming in from various parts of the country are scary. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 20, 2019

BJP IT Cells are on an overdrive trying to make it look like that the entire protest is orchestrated violence by Congress and other opposition parties against Modi/Shah, on social media and most on the whatsapp groups — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 20, 2019

I request all the political parties to step away from students, citizens, people and make there own separate protests and not try an co-opt it and also declare it openly so we can separate the two . Do not forget we are dealing with an uneducated /unempathetic duo. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 20, 2019

Kashyap's tweets come in the wake of widespread internet shutdown in many parts of Delhi. Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio suspended their mobile services, including voice and internet, in parts of Delhi for some time following a government directive amid protests against the new citizenship law. Incidentally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a free WiFi scheme in the capital on the same day.

Kashyap is among the several personalities who have actively condemned the Citizenship Amendment Act. Responding to Uttar Pradesh's DGP OP Singh, who wrote on Twitter, "Sec 144 is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children (sic)," Anurag Kashyap stated that India was witnessing Emergency rule once again.

Emergency is here again.. https://t.co/IYEKErm78R — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 19, 2019

