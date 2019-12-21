Comedians Varun Grover, Sanjay Rajoura discuss CAA, NRC, Jamia protests in their show Bharat Ek Mauj

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the newly amended citizenship law, comedians Varun Grover and Sanjay Rajoura have released a new episode of the satirical news commentary show, Bharat Ek Mauj (loosely translated as India is a joke).

Grover, who has been vocal about his criticism of the government and its policies, is introduced as the "angry young man." He refutes the statement saying he finds the current political climate "rather amusing."

He further takes a jibe at writer Chetan Bhagat, calling him the "true representation of the Indian." He states Bhagat shifts his loyalties without the slightest flinch, but is able to do so with conviction and gusto.

The two discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi's various statements, including that arsonists can be "identified by their clothes," Congress is spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Amit Shah's "More the mud of violence, more the lotus will bloom."

They also underscore how the intense debate surrounding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA has shifted the focus from Kashmir's situation. They compare NRC and CAA to "cyanide," the potency of which cannot be tried and tested or it would kill someone. They assert if the NRC and CAA are implemented, every Indian citizen would be concealed in detention centres.

Check out the video here

https://t.co/MQLX4wfFd2 I and @urbantucchha share an easy recipe for making paneer pakodas. Dekhiye! — वरुण (@varungrover) December 21, 2019

Different versions are being circulated on social media about the recently enacted law. In light of this, on 20 December, a government official stated anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 are bonafide Indian citizens according to the law, and need not worry due to the CAA or NRC. Those who are born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born in the country before that year are considered Indians under naturalisation as per the law, the official said.

Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 14:20:15 IST