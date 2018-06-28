Udta Punjab, Ishqiya director Abhishek Chaubey to direct crime web-series based in Uttar Pradesh

Abhishek Chaubey is going to direct Junglee Pictures' upcoming web-series titled Dus Assi produced by Junglee Pictures, according to a Times of India report.

The series will be a crime thriller set in Uttar Pradesh, based on a real-life incident. "It’s a story about real people, our own people, and the audience would want that,” he said.

Chaubey has co-written Ajay Devgn-Kareena Kapoor starrer Omkara, which was also based in Uttar Pradesh but unlike that film, this web-series will be set in urban areas of the state. He told TOI that in order to keep the rustic essence of the region, the team will shoot in real locations.

The director shared that he is venturing into the world of web-series because it provides more creative freedom in comparison to a film that only sticks to a two and a half hour long format.

He explained that this new format provides more scope and time to explore characters, plots, themes and narratives.

Chaubey debuted as a director in 2010 with Arshad Warsi-Vidya Balan starrer Ishqiya, which was also written by him. He has also written and directed its sequel Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljeet Dosanjh.

Apart from Omkara, Chaubey has also co-written several other films Kaminey and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola as per IMDb. He also has an upcoming film Son Chiriya with Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput

