Look at what Srikanth Bolla's Biopic director Tushar Hiranandani and actor Rajukummar Rao had to say on his wedding.

Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen in the biography of businessman Srikanth Bolla, in which he would play the protagonist role. Tushar Hiranandani, the director of the much-anticipated film, attended Srikanth Bolla's wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on April 23.

On this auspicious occasion, Tushar Hiranandani and Rajkumar Rao blessed the newlywed couple.

Director took to Instagram to post the Newly Wed's photo and says: "Congratulations Srikanth and Swati for starting new innings...Srikanth Garu ab toh teri story bolni padegi"

Rajkummar takes to Instagram congratulating him and wishes the couple a happy married life.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, tentatively titled Srikanth Bolla, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, and written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, the film is set to begin production in July 2022.

