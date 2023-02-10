Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor‘s new song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar is a Valentine’s Day anthem for all the singles
Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is shot on a sprawling set and Ranbir looks dapper as he grooves to the beats choreographed by Bosco-Caeser.
After the success of Tere Pyaar Mein song, the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have dropped a peppy dance number Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai in which Ranbir Kapoor gives hope to all singles this Valentine’s Day.
‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is a dedication to the lovelorn singles with a message to cast away their blues because love doesn’t happen just once or twice, it happens many times. The song is a reminder to all the jilted lovers to fall in love again!
Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is shot on a sprawling set and Ranbir looks dapper as he grooves to the beats choreographed by Bosco-Caeser. His on-screen and off-screen buddy Anubhav Singh Bassi also features in the song. With music by Pritam, vocals by Arijit Singh and quirky lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya this one is sure to resonate with all the singles.
Taking to social media, the makers wrote, Iss Valentine Aansu mat bahao, Agli dhoondho 🤩
#PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai
The song is now available on YouTube and other music streaming platforms. So, we urge you to cast away your valentine’s blues with Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai.
Iss Valentine Aansu mat bahao, Agli dhoondho 🤩#PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai, song out now!https://t.co/TBbKomrTXm #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar#RanbirKapoor @ShraddhaKapoor @luv_ranjan #AnshulSharma @modyrahulmody @gargankur #BhushanKumar @TSeries @arijitsingh @ipritamofficial
— Luv Films (@LuvFilms) February 10, 2023
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.
