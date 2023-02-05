The makers of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ launched their most demanded song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ just three days ago and fan frenzy has already taken over the song. In no time the song has crossed over 45 million plus views across video platforms. It was the most watched video on YouTube worldwide in 24 hrs of release, It is also trending on YouTube music charts, trending on Jio Saavn music streaming app and on Instagram reels since past 24 hours.

While people have been loving this peppy melodious song by Arijit with Ranbir and Shraddha lighting up the screen with their steaming chemistry and the exotic locations giving us goals to go on a romantic vacation with our bae. Taking over the internet here are a few comments which shows their immense appreciation and love towards the song.

An excited fan commented “Oh my gosh this song… Arijit Singh’s voice, Ranbir Shraddha’s chemistry, What a perfection”.

With the release and response of Tere Pyaar Mein the makers have already raised the bar and has left the audience wanting for more. It is available on YouTube and all music streaming platforms.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

