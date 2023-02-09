Watch Ranbir Kapoor as Makkaar in full flare, fun and swag in the upcoming song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’
Taking to social media, makers ignited excitement amongst the audience for the upcoming song
It was just a week ago that the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar launched their first song which became quite a sensation within hours of its release. While we are not done grooving to the last release, the makers are all set to release the second song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ which is touted to be Ranbir Kapoor’s solo song as the ‘Pyara’ and ‘Lovable’ Makkaar in the film.
With Ranbir dressed in a suit, the poster gives us a sneak peek of a club and looks like we can expect a dance number coming our way. The song is surely going to be a treat for all the Ranbir fans to see him make a flamboyant entry and in full flare of his charming character which has always made the fans drool over him.
With the song titled ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ and releasing in the valentine’s week it does sound like a dedication to all the singles out there who should not feel alienated amidst the surge of mush in the air, because love does happen several times after all. Taking to social media, makers ignited excitement amongst the audience for the upcoming song. Along with the poster, in the captions, makers wrote “Pyaar ka ultimate gyaan.….. Kal milega.😉
#PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai Out tomorrow.🎵”
After the release of Tere Pyaar Mein, expectations have increased a notch higher, and the new poster has already instilled a lot of curiosity amongst the audience. Well, we now look forward to this remarkable song that makers will drop tomorrow at 12pm
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.
