Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar emerges Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's 4th-highest grosser, beats ABCD 2, ADHM, Barfi & more
After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has turned out to be the second most successful Bollywood film of 2023. Till now, the rom-com has collected around Rs 114 crore and is still going strong at the box office.
While TJMM is expected to dominate till the arrival of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, the film has already emerged Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor‘s fourth-highest grosser beating movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs 112.48 crore), Barfi! (Rs 112.15 crore), ABCD 2 (Rs 105.74 crore) and Ek Villain (Rs 105.62 crore).
While it has become RK’s sixth Rs 100 crore film, Shraddha has hit the century for the fifth time with TJMM. The movie has been loved equally in India and in territories such USA, UK, UAE and Australia. Be it the songs that have cemented its place in the listening list of the audience to the mind-blowing chemistry of Ranbir-Shraddha.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, who earlier delivered hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The film also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Dimple Kapadia, Hasleen Kaur, Jatinder Kaur, Boney Kapoor and others in prominent roles.
It is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The music of the film is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The BGM is scored by Hitesh Sonik.
