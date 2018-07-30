Trisha opens up on her dual role in Mohini: Horror is my favorite genre, I've done a lot of action in the film

It's been 15 years since Trisha Krishnan set foot into the Tamil film industry. She climbed up the ladder of stardom very quickly in the formative days of her career by pairing up with top actors like Vijay and Ajith back-to-back within a year from her debut. Now, Trisha is one of the few actresses in Tamil cinema to headline a handful of women-centric movies besides co-starring in films with actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami.

"Horror is my favorite genre. I'm playing a dual role for the first time in my career. There are certain scenes in the film, where both the characters, with different traits and get up, exist in the same frame. It was a challenging experience to play Vaishnavi and Mohini in the movie. How both of them are connected forms the plot. Mohini is a visual treat," said Trisha in a group interaction.

She further added: "Mohini was a very hard film to make. It's been a really long wait, and only our team knows how much of blood and sweat has gone into the making of this project. We have shot the film extensively in London and the producer was very supportive throughout the project. We never compromised on the quality of the film. We have shot it very beautifully."

Talking about the film's action sequences, Trisha said, "I have done a lot of action for the film. Mohini's character in the film is majorly action-based, and it was quite difficult to shoot that part. We have done subtle changes in the body language and looks of both Vaishnavi and Mohini. For the first time, I've done thorough rehearsals to do the action sequences without any body double. It was physically demanding, but the experience was beautiful. The story has suspense, comedy, action, and sentiments," she said, adding that Mohini will be a complete entertainer for all kinds of audiences.

Does Trisha have a dream role? "It's been 15 years since I faced the arc lights. I've worked in all kinds of films but for historical, fantasy films like Baahubali. I have even done a negative role in Kodi. My dream role would be to play a princess," she revealed.

Trisha also said that she has been receiving multiple offers of women-centric movies from Tamil filmmakers recently. "A good story is essential for the success of a film. Even if it's a big star film, audiences will turn it down if the script is weak. Of late, there has been a bevy of good women-centric films in Tamil, and it's increasing by the day. If I receive ten film offers, nine of them are for heroine-oriented movies," she explained.

Trisha, who has emphasised her love for late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha on various occasions in the past, expressed her wish to play the titular role in her biopic if it ever gets made. "I studied in Church Park, where she finished her schooling in Chennai. Ever since I saw her in my school function when I was in the tenth standard, the respect and love for her has grown. The picture of her presenting me with an award has been my Twitter cover picture for a long time. Her loss is irreparable," she said.

Trisha's upcoming films include romance drama 96, where she is paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Sathuranga Vettai 2, where she co-stars with Arvind Swami. Her films Garjanai and Paramapatham Vilayatu are currently under various stages of production.

