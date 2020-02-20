Trance, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhoot, Mafia, Bheeshma: Know Your Releases

This week, two of the most anticipated Hindi films this year — Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship — will release. Apart from these, the South Indian film industry has three films to offer — Trance in Malayalam, Mafia in Tamil, and Bheeshma in Telugu.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

What's it about: A Hitesh Kewalya directorial, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will deal with same-sex relationships, and the social stigma surrounding it.

Who's in it: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, Neeraj Singh, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta.

Why it may work: Ayushmann Khurrana has cemented his position as a bankable star signing socially relevant films. The actor's star power, and the fact that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a reboot of the critically and commercially successful Shubh Mangal Saavdhan may attract a large number of footfalls in the theatres.

Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship

What's it about: The film is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai, and narrates the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach.

Who's in it: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhanth Kapoor.

Why it may work: Much has been written about Dharma Productions rejigging their formula to introduce fresher concepts into the films made under their banner. This is the first time in 15 years the banner has backed a horror drama, after the debacle that was Kaal. Moreover, it has National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Thus, it will be interesting to see how the big-budget horror extravaganza turns out.

Mafia- Chapter 1

What's it about: Helmed by director Karthick Naren, it is an action thriller that plays out like a cat-and-mouse mind game between two guys.

Who's in it: Arun Vijay, Prasanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Why it may work: Naren has come to be known as one of the most promising directors in the Tamil film industry, after the success of his debut directorial Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. With Naren at the helm and Arun Vijay in the lead, Mafia seems like it has all the ingredients to become a crowd-puller.

Trance

What's it about: The film revolves around a motivational trainer named Viju Prasad. Set in Kanyakumari, the film charts the unprecedented growth and the devastating setbacks he undergoes in various stages of his life.



Who's in it: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Gautham Menon, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Dileesh Pothan.

Why it may work: The biggest hook of Trance has to be director Anwar Rasheed making a film after a gap of six years (his last was 5 Sundarikal). Made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, Trance is reportedly based on the Pentecostal community.

Bheeshma

What's it about: The film follows a man who pledges to remain single all his life, but falls in love with a woman.

Who's in it: Nithin, Rashmika Mandanna, Anant Nag, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Rajiv Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Why it may work: In a sea of high-concept films, Bheeshma can provide a breather with its simple, feel-good narrative.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 13:03:39 IST